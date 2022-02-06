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Connect the Dots with Lisa from the GWHC Part 1
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110 views • February 06, 2022
Do Toxins cause Illness? Join us in Part 1 of this deep dive on the effects of toxins on our body with special guests
Noeline Levinson - Homeopath
Inga von Benzon- DipNat, DipBT, Natural Medicine practitioner, registered Bowtech® practitioner and instructor RN/CEN, DD, NMD
Noeline Levinson - Homeopath
Inga von Benzon- DipNat, DipBT, Natural Medicine practitioner, registered Bowtech® practitioner and instructor RN/CEN, DD, NMD
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