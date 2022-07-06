‘America, The Beautiful’ Is Broken | EP 3023-8AM

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America, The Beautiful’ Is Broken | EP 3023-8AMThe twaddle that comes out of the White House is deep right now. When our tottering president isn’t out enjoying a bike ride and falling down because Putin put gum in his stirrup so that he couldn’t get his foot out to steady himself, he is assembling a colorful team of Frisco-style professionals highly qualified in the field of transition to guide us through the vicissitudes of war, plague and famine that are swirling around the entire globe right now. (“Frisco” is the name the city loves to hate, so I chose it intentionally for a city I once found beautiful.) https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21625
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