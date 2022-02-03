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Le Pr RAOULT lâche une bombe nucléaire et ça secoue !
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32 views • February 03, 2022
2 février 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiLCKqHPdW4
FLORIAN PHILIPPOT : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClaa_CwoQEmSo9Mb_M1f91g
Pr Didier Raoult 1er février 20222 :
https://www.brighteon.com/8bc8c66f-65a3-48e4-8f9f-a15a565dc4ab
Dr Laurent Toubiana sur CNews 30/01/2022 :
https://www.brighteon.com/b7bd270a-327b-4f6d-8472-861741706536
Description d'origine :
♦️ADHÉREZ AUX PATRIOTES (ou ré-adhérer) :
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FLORIAN PHILIPPOT : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClaa_CwoQEmSo9Mb_M1f91g
Pr Didier Raoult 1er février 20222 :
https://www.brighteon.com/8bc8c66f-65a3-48e4-8f9f-a15a565dc4ab
Dr Laurent Toubiana sur CNews 30/01/2022 :
https://www.brighteon.com/b7bd270a-327b-4f6d-8472-861741706536
Description d'origine :
♦️ADHÉREZ AUX PATRIOTES (ou ré-adhérer) :
http://soutien.les-patriotes.fr 🇫🇷
(Pour rappel, Les Patriotes, nouvelle formation politique, ne bénéficient d’AUCUN soutien financier public ni d’aucun soutien bancaire. Ils vivent exclusivement des adhérents et donateurs.)
♦️FAIRE UN DON AUX PATRIOTES :
https://soutien.les-patriotes.fr/don
♦️COVOITURAGE 5 Février :
https://www.facebook.com/groups/61309...
♦️PÉTITION MÊME ACTION ROUTIERS EN FRANCE :
https://les-patriotes.fr/je-soutiens-...
♦️ACHETER MON LIVRE :
https://les-patriotes.fr/produit/livr...
♦️ TÉLÉGRAM :
https://t.me/les_patriotes
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