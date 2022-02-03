BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Le Pr RAOULT lâche une bombe nucléaire et ça secoue !
luciole
luciole
1084 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • February 03, 2022
2 février 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiLCKqHPdW4
FLORIAN PHILIPPOT : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClaa_CwoQEmSo9Mb_M1f91g

Pr Didier Raoult 1er février 20222 :
https://www.brighteon.com/8bc8c66f-65a3-48e4-8f9f-a15a565dc4ab

Dr Laurent Toubiana sur CNews 30/01/2022 :
https://www.brighteon.com/b7bd270a-327b-4f6d-8472-861741706536

Description d'origine :

♦️ADHÉREZ AUX PATRIOTES (ou ré-adhérer) :

http://soutien.les-patriotes.fr 🇫🇷

(Pour rappel, Les Patriotes, nouvelle formation politique, ne bénéficient d’AUCUN soutien financier public ni d’aucun soutien bancaire. Ils vivent exclusivement des adhérents et donateurs.)


♦️FAIRE UN DON AUX PATRIOTES :

https://soutien.les-patriotes.fr/don


♦️COVOITURAGE 5 Février :

https://www.facebook.com/groups/61309...


♦️PÉTITION MÊME ACTION ROUTIERS EN FRANCE :

https://les-patriotes.fr/je-soutiens-...


♦️ACHETER MON LIVRE :

https://les-patriotes.fr/produit/livr...


♦️ TÉLÉGRAM :

https://t.me/les_patriotes
Keywords
vaccinationresistancecensurecombatliberteveritecovidraoulttotalitarismephilippottoubiana
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Garrison Vance
Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Garrison Vance
NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

Garrison Vance
Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Edison Reed
Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy