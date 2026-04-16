ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Thursday 4/16/26 • MIKE ADAMS - News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

TRUMP SECURES 10-DAY CEASEFIRE BETWEEN ISRAEL & LEBANON! US VOWS HORMUZ BLOCKADE “AS LONG AS IT TAKES!” PLUS, HOUSE TO VOTE ON BILL THAT GIVES BACKDOOR AMNESTY TO NEARLY 350,000 HAITIANS!

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