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Why Jewish Holidays Are Celebrated Differently In Israel & Diaspora (Bo, 2021)
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40 views • January 22, 2021
Posted 18January2021 IsraelNationalTorah
Baruch Gordon looks at the concept of keeping two days of a holiday outside of the Land of Israel and keeping one day inside the Land of Israel. What is the deeper implication of this distinction and how can we apply the lessons to our lives today?
Baruch Gordon looks at the concept of keeping two days of a holiday outside of the Land of Israel and keeping one day inside the Land of Israel. What is the deeper implication of this distinction and how can we apply the lessons to our lives today?
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