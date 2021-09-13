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CHRISTOPHER BOLLYN "THE DUAL-DECEPTION OF 9/11 AND THE FRAUDULENT WAR ON TERROR” | G.O.A.T LECTURE
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11 views • September 13, 2021
Probably the G.O.A.T of All 9-11 Lectures, the Creme De La Creme, the Lecture That Sits Above All Other Lectures Regarding 9-11, a Classic Indeed and One That Will Echo Through History as Long as It Is Preserved and Shared Far and Wide. Christopher Bollyn You Are a Hero.
Christopher Bollyn is an investigative journalist and the author of the Solving 9-11 set of books. He has a degree in history from the University of California at Santa Cruz focusing on the Israeli occupation of Palestine. He has written in-depth articles about the Middle East, electronic vote fraud, the dangers of depleted uranium, and the historic and geo-political background leading to the September 11 terror attacks, 2001. Of this he has spoken at numerous seminars in America and Europe. www.openmindconference.com
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WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
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Christopher Bollyn is an investigative journalist and the author of the Solving 9-11 set of books. He has a degree in history from the University of California at Santa Cruz focusing on the Israeli occupation of Palestine. He has written in-depth articles about the Middle East, electronic vote fraud, the dangers of depleted uranium, and the historic and geo-political background leading to the September 11 terror attacks, 2001. Of this he has spoken at numerous seminars in America and Europe. www.openmindconference.com
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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