© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spacebusters Unmasked - 'For the Love of Truth' Podcast [21.02.2022]
Follow
0
Share
Report
67 views • February 22, 2022
Note: I posted this under Steve's video:
Hi Steve, Kim from Copenhagen Denmark here, You make great videos, I shared a lot of them, butt... I had to stop watching and especially hearing after 10-15 minuts, your constant continually piercing laughter get's my brain to Explode.. If you could just laugh about every 10 min it would (for me) be to stand and hold out. Just saying :)
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20spacebusters&;kind=video
--
- Finally a face to the voice. Good to see you. Love your videos.
Steve from Spacebusters Live on Adrian's For the Love of Truth podcast...
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Corona 'virus', "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth : https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax : https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
Please subscribe and show him some love... Tell him Spacebusters sent you...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
natural.health
For The Love of Truth - 2395 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bn35jpjiyixx/
In this episode a deep look into the fraud of virology and germ theory that supports a multi trillion dollar industry that creates havoc in peoples lives and causes untold suffering and death and is being used to usher in the 4th industrial revolution, Agendas 2021 and 2030.
Drinking distilled water is one of the best things you can do for your health. To buy a distiller via our affiliate link:
https://www.makewaterpure.co.uk/?cmid=THVmWlZFWFJYRVk9&;afid=YVJqdUJQMWI2Tms9&ats=YXErRWFBS3hCd1E9
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Spacebusters - 19631 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fJuFcR3kg0K3/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
Spacebusters Merch Shop: spacebusters.creator-spring.com
Hi Steve, Kim from Copenhagen Denmark here, You make great videos, I shared a lot of them, butt... I had to stop watching and especially hearing after 10-15 minuts, your constant continually piercing laughter get's my brain to Explode.. If you could just laugh about every 10 min it would (for me) be to stand and hold out. Just saying :)
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20spacebusters&;kind=video
--
- Finally a face to the voice. Good to see you. Love your videos.
Steve from Spacebusters Live on Adrian's For the Love of Truth podcast...
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Corona 'virus', "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth : https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax : https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
Please subscribe and show him some love... Tell him Spacebusters sent you...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
natural.health
For The Love of Truth - 2395 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bn35jpjiyixx/
In this episode a deep look into the fraud of virology and germ theory that supports a multi trillion dollar industry that creates havoc in peoples lives and causes untold suffering and death and is being used to usher in the 4th industrial revolution, Agendas 2021 and 2030.
Drinking distilled water is one of the best things you can do for your health. To buy a distiller via our affiliate link:
https://www.makewaterpure.co.uk/?cmid=THVmWlZFWFJYRVk9&;afid=YVJqdUJQMWI2Tms9&ats=YXErRWFBS3hCd1E9
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Spacebusters - 19631 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fJuFcR3kg0K3/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
Spacebusters Merch Shop: spacebusters.creator-spring.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.