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Georgia Guidestones Vandalized
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375 views • September 27, 2021
Georgia Guidestones were erected 40 years ago and give instuction on population control and code of conduct for the future generations. The stones were tracked back to a Freemason doctor in the American midwest who had ties to eugenist scientist who was the father of Silicon Valley. I can remember the mans name but he paved the way for the Technocrats currently sensoring your social media posts.
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