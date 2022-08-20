© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TLAV CDC's Half-Hearted Dishonest Mea Cupla & What It Is Meant To Cover Up
The Last American Vagabondhttps://rumble.com/v1ggzil-cdcs-half-hearteddishonest-mea-cupla-and-what-it-is-meant-to-cover-up.html
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-8-18-22:9?src=embed
https://www.rokfin.com/stream/21720/CDCs-HalfHeartedDishonest-Mea-Cupla--What-It-Is-Meant-To-Cover-Up
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VTWtmotV5Tlf/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/cdcs-half-hearted-dishonest-mea-cupla-what-it-is-meant-to-cover-up/
CDC's Half-Hearted/Dishonest Mea Cupla & What It Is Meant To Cover Up