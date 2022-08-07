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Child Genocide via Vaccination & DC Child Genocide Bill
You Can't Handle the Truth
You Can't Handle the Truth
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172 views • August 07, 2022

This is reportedly a call from an outraged father about the destruction of his son. His wife reportedly took his son, against his will, to the pharmacy to get an injection. The injection gave his son myocarditis. His rage and fury is understood.

His language used towards the female pharmacist is not misogyny. It's outrage over attempted child murder of his 7-year old son. Many of us men would have said worse.

You won't believe what Washington, DC is doing to parents and children. After losing in court with the help of the lawyers from Children's Health Defense who got an injunction against their previous law, Minor Consent for Vaccination Law of 2020 (allowed 11-year olds to provide their own consent to be injected), DC has gone further.

Against the DC Federal Court Mandate, they've enacted new legislation that now bypasses any consent. "Providers" meaning anyone who is "authorized" to give a child an injection can do so as long as they attempted to get consent from a parent. An effort to reach a parent is now considered consent.

Children are getting myocarditis and pericarditis from these harmful injections falsely classified as vaccines. This can be viewed as an intentional act of genocide against children in Washington, DC.

The only person with enough sense and courage to fight against this was Trayon White.

Keywords
vaccinationgenocidecovid-19dc city councilb 24-0890child genocide
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