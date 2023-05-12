New TWITTER boss wants you to take VAXX poison injections

Linda Yaccarino

@lindayacc

"Know the facts! The @AdCouncil is working to inform Americans on why we must embrace an FDA-approved #Covid vaccine and how to go about it. We're almost there, let’s cross the finish line. @lisaesherman"

3:02 PM · Nov 24, 2020

Linda Yaccarino @lindayacc So grateful to His Holiness @pontifex for joining the

@AdCouncil and our teams at @Telemundo and @Universo. Together, we can make sure communities get the most vital information about the COVID-19 vaccines, from sources they trust."

5:51 AM · Aug 18, 2021

Linda Yaccarino is with Diego Scotti and Lisa Sherman.

December 3, 2021.

"It was absolutely incredible to reunite with people from across the industry at yesterday’s Ad Council dinner. From laughing at Kenan Thompson’s monologue, to honoring frontline workers like my daughter Christian and twin sister Lori to raising a historic $6.4 million to support the Ad Council’s vital work—this event was one for the books. Hans Vestberg reminded us all that connection is everything. And I couldn’t agree more. Connection—across our industry—is what made connection with family and friends possible again. The Ad Council’s Vaccine Education Campaign reached more than 75% of Americans and moved people to action. It’s total proof that when we come together -- we can change hearts and minds and influence culture. We can literally save lives. And that’s something I know everyone can get behind.

Here’s to another year of more connection!!!"

Elon Musk

@elonmusk

"Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!

My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops."

12:48 PM · May 11, 2023

