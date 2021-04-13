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PATRIOT GENERAL MICHAEL FLYNN'S LATEST INTERVIEW ON AMP - The Smiths Of Liberty
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2572 views • April 13, 2021
On Episode 38 of The Smiths Of Liberty we delve into the informative interview given by General Flynn on American Media Periscope. John Michael Chambers offers the General a great platform to update us on where we are at as a country. As always, we offer thoughts and commentary. God bless Patriots like General Michael Flynn!
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