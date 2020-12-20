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GAME CHANGER! GOP ELECTORS IN 4 MORE CRITICAL STATES VOTE FOR TRUMP: More than enough time to CERTIFY TRUMP as the WINNER of the 2020 ELECTION! How? Explanation here.
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372 views • December 20, 2020
GAME CHANGER! GOP ELECTORS IN 4 MORE CRITICAL STATES VOTE FOR TRUMP: More than enough time to CERTIFY TRUMP as the WINNER of the 2020 ELECTION!
MI State Police BLOCKED GOP ELECTORS from entering the building
MI State Police BLOCKED GOP ELECTORS from entering the building
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