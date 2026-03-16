Iran's Fattah-3 Hypersonic Cluster — 15 Submunitions at Mach 15, Iron Dome Completely Blind

Four minutes. That is the entire window between Iran launching a Fattah-2 and it reaching Israel — and four minutes is not enough time for an alert system to warn, an intercept system to respond, or a command chain to authorize the defensive action that those four minutes were supposed to contain. The Fattah-2 did not just strike Israel. It struck the timeline that Israel's entire defense architecture was built around. The Fattah-2 is hypersonic — not in the sense of being slightly faster than conventional missiles, but in the sense of operating at a velocity where the physics of interception become a problem that no currently deployed system was engineered to solve at operational scale. Four minutes from launch to impact leaves the defense managing a crisis it cannot outpace with the tools it currently has available. What changed in those four minutes is not measurable in the physical damage the strikes produced. It is measurable in the permanent shift in what Israel's population, its military command, and its American partners now know is possible — that the warning time, the response window, and the defensive margin that Israeli society has been told it possesses is now smaller than the time it takes to process the information that an attack has begun. The four minutes that changed everything did not change them by ending something. They changed them by proving something — that speed, at sufficient scale, removes the concept of meaningful defense from the equation and forces a fundamental rethinking of every assumption Israeli security has been built on since the last war was fought at a different velocity. If this gave you real clarity on what Fattah-2 striking Israel in four minutes actually means, hit Like, Subscribe for military analysis that reads the timeline beneath the technology, and Share this with anyone trying to understand why four minutes just permanently altered the security equation for Israel.