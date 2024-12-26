BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Buy Me a Burrito 🍔 Hilarious 1950's Doo Wop Comedy Song by Audio Mynd Official Video
Audio Mynd
Audio Mynd
47 followers
272 views • 4 months ago

🎶 "Buy Me a Burrito" by Audio Mynd is the side-splitting, toe-tapping 1950’s-style doo-wop comedy jingle you didn’t know you needed! From the album Middle Singer, this song serves up laughs with a healthy dose of playful absurdity. Think: classic vibes, modern humor, and just the right amount of mischief.


📀 About the Song:

Get ready for quirky lyrics like "Buy me a burrito and I'll let you touch my caulk" (yes, you read that right) paired with a catchy doo-wop beat and an infectious "do bop a do do dop" harmony that'll be stuck in your head for days. Perfect as the comedy closer to an album packed with rock and pop-punk energy!


🍔 For Fans Of:


    Funny, lighthearted songs with a twist

    Classic 1950s vibes with a modern spin

    Artists like Weird Al, Flight of the Conchords, or Tenacious D


👨‍🍳 Thumbnail Art: Inspired by retro 1950s advertisement posters, the video showcases a comical cartoon of a man proudly holding a massive burrito. It’s a feast for your ears and your eyes!


💥 Don't Miss Out:


    Add this track to your party playlists!

    Like, subscribe, and share for more hilarious content.


📢 Follow Audio Mynd:

🔗 https://www.facebook.com/AudioMynd | Instagram | Twitter


😂 Let us know your favorite lyric in the comments!

#BuyMeABurrito #AudioMynd #MiddleSinger #DooWop #FunnySongs #ComedyMusic #RetroVibes

comedyparodysouthern rockheavy rockindie rockpop musicvintagejam bandalternative rockprogressive rockpop rockdoo wopfunk rockpsychedelic rockpunk rockexperimental musicrockabillyaudio myndai musicnew music 2025math rockbizarre lyricsmiddle singercreative songwritingcreative lyrics
