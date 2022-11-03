Moment Imran Khan shot in Pakistan

RT





Nov 3, 2022





Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was shot and injured as he spoke during a protest march from the back of a truck. He was rushed to the hospital after the incident. One of Khan’s aides said that the former leader was in ‘stable condition.’





