Seth Farber Channeled by Karl Mollison

Seth Farber, Ph.D. is an author, spiritual visionary and renegade psychologist. Farber trained with some of the giants in the helping professions (Salvador Minuchin, Jay Haley)and hoped to change the profession. However he soon discovered the system was resistant to reform. Dr Farber was one of the first in his field to realize that the mental health professions have become part of a psychiatric-pharmaceutical industrial complex --PPIC--whose primary goal is to make profits. He sees this as a social trend: "the cannabalization of the population by the corporations, assisted by the government." In the late 1980s Dr Farber became a supporter of the psychiatric survivors' movement, now called the Mad Pride movement. Farber's most unusual theory is fully developed in his latest book: The mad are spiritual pioneers who have the potential to become catalysts of messianic transformation. Dr Farber says, "The testimony of our greatest seers from Jesus to Sri Aurobindo is that we can realize the Kingdom of heaven on earth--this means the union of heaven and earth, paradise on earth. But we must choose: Either love and God, or money and war. We were right about that in the 1960s." Seth passed away as a result of a brain tumor, Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a New York hospital. Questions for Seth Farber 3 July 2022 (recorder 8 June 2022) 1. It was reported that you passed away as a result of a brain tumor, Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a New York hospital. What were the circumstances regarding your death and were you able to transition successfully? 2. You were an outspoken advocate for those harmed by the modern mental health system and defended the idea that there is such a thing as a Targeted Individual. Now that you are a light being, can you give us the divine realm's perspective on these 2 topics? 3. You wrote, "Mental health professionals with rare exceptions believe TIs are paranoid psychotics who are not "targeted" by anyone." What would one look for when trying to determine for themselves if a loved one is indeed a Targeted Individual and then, what could be done to help them? 4. How does the existing voice to skull technology currently deployed against certain targeted individuals compare with the also known programming in use by ET's against their human victims where they "talk" to the deep subconscious? Are there any human equivalents to the ET tech or ET psychic powers used for accessing the target's deep subconscious? 5 Does the plight of today's targeted individual mimic in any way the human predicament on a larger scale? What are the important similarities and what are the important differences? 6. From your book The Spiritual Gift of Madness: The Failure of Psychiatry and the Rise of the Mad Pride Movement we find, "Many of the great prophets of the past experienced madness--a breakdown followed by a breakthrough, spiritual death followed by rebirth. With the advent of modern psychiatry, the budding prophets of today are captured and transformed into chronic mental patients before they can flower into the visionaries and mystics they were intended to become." What is the divine realm's perspective on this observation?


