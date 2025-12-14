Sandy Hook Hoax and the COVID Plandemic: Parallels in Deception and the Urgent Need for Universal Public Access

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Sandy Hook Hoax and COVID-19 Plandemic have sparked ongoing debates about government transparency, evidence access, media coverage, and public trust. Questions persist regarding investigative materials, official narratives, and policy decisions, highlighting calls for greater openness in taxpayer-funded probes to foster accountability and informed discourse.
Read the article at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/sandy-hook-hoax-and-the-covid-plandemic
#SandyHook #COVID19 #GovernmentTransparency #PublicAccess #EvidenceRelease