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Canada's Alberta Premier Jason Kenney REJECTS "The Great Reset"
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153 views • December 07, 2020
Canada's Alberta Premier Jason Kenney REJECTS "The Great Reset" Premier Kenney is a model Statesman for all provinces and states to emulate! (Courtesy of Rebel News) Radically countering Premier Kenney, liberal Professor Amir Attaran of Ontario University - a closet Communist hiding behind a smokescreen "Nazism" - open proclaims "Death to Alberta" and open genocide. This is Confusionist Propaganda of the most heinous kind and does this as a fake "Nazi" when Attaran is in reality a Communist backing "The Global Reset."
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