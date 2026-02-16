"I love the idea of getting a drone and having light fentanyl-laced urine spraying on analysts that tried to screw us." - Palantir CEO Alex Karp

Adding, from X.com tweet, from Kim Dotcom:

German cyber guru and former hacker Kim Dotcom has made striking claims about Palantir, especially concerning their operations in Ukraine.





Palantir is creating nuclear and bio weapon capabilities for Ukraine and is working closely with the CIA to defeat Russia. They believe they are one year away. They plan to achieve this by keeping Russia busy with meaningless peace negotiations.

It’s worth noting that Kim has made sensational claims in the past that never materialized, so this one should also be taken with a grain of salt.

Adding more about supposed hacking, article:

https://eadaily.com/en/news/2026/02/16/hackers-have-hacked-palantir-all-data-will-be-transferred-to-russia-and-china-kim-dotcom