THE REAL JESUS - PART 19
Published 13 hours ago

This parable of Jesus exposes the rich preachers of today as being totally false and misguided. These guys talk about Jesus and riches as being synonymous with the Christian walk, but the truth, according to Jesus' teachings, is quite the opposite. Check out the parable of the rich fool to learn the spiritual lessons these prosperity preachers are steering you away from.

TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]

