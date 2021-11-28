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Pfizer Whistleblower Exposes Compromised Vaccine Trial Research
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https://rumble.com/voz42o-pfizer-whistleblower-exposes-compromised-vaccine-trial-research.html

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maskvaccineconspiracyaidspandemicdnanihtesthivvirusmagneticvaxvaersinjuredjabspikecontagionshotinjectioncoronaviruscovid 19pcrplandemicmrnablood clot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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