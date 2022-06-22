Mike Pompeo: The Central Threat of Our Times Is the Chinese Communist Party

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https://gnews.org/post/pa1608f9
06/21/2022 Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in his interview with Fox News that the reason for two captured Americans potentially facing the death penalty in Russia is that the United States lost deterrence. The central threat of our times is the Chinese Communist Party. They are taking advantage of what Vladimir Putin is doing. We should remember the statement that Putin and Xi said that they will have no limits to their relationship