© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Stefan Lanka: The whole concept of virology is WRONG
Follow
0
Share
Report
180 views • October 18, 2021
Dr Stefan Lanka: The whole concept of virology is WRONG
Sars cov2 NOT proven to exists, HIV NOT proven to exists as well as other “viruses” , how “pandemic” was faked and more
Dr Stefan Lanka: Virology is being dismantled! - interview with Joan Shenton - 25/9/2021
mirrored from:
https://www.brighteon.com/c35a2c62-9077-4186-8018-c6ea6317dd23
Sars cov2 NOT proven to exists, HIV NOT proven to exists as well as other “viruses” , how “pandemic” was faked and more
Dr Stefan Lanka: Virology is being dismantled! - interview with Joan Shenton - 25/9/2021
mirrored from:
https://www.brighteon.com/c35a2c62-9077-4186-8018-c6ea6317dd23
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.