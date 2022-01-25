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Shinigami-The Suicide Demons are Unleashed
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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81 views • January 25, 2022
Breaking Babylon on NYSTV w/ John Hall and Jon Pounders
Live Every Sunday Night 7 EST, 6 CST, 5 MST, 4 PST
#BreakingBabylon #Suicide #Demon

Suicide is one of the most devastating things that can happen. Suicide is at an all time high in America and other parts of the world. Is this just a case of getting down and out, is there a demon that causes a prevailing darkness associated, and what can we do to minimize the chances of this hurting our family?

Jamie French: TikTok
https://youtu.be/uYH--MRXRuo

My Sons Suicide Note
https://youtu.be/PW7Cx3iYYLk

Gravitas: Facebook Concealed Information
https://youtu.be/zjWtSnHuD2g

Child psychologist Dr. Zachary Adams
https://youtu.be/CnfXAYNKY3E


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy