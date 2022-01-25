Shinigami-The Suicide Demons are Unleashed

Breaking Babylon on NYSTV w/ John Hall and Jon PoundersLive Every Sunday Night 7 EST, 6 CST, 5 MST, 4 PST#BreakingBabylon #Suicide #DemonSuicide is one of the most devastating things that can happen. Suicide is at an all time high in America and other parts of the world. Is this just a case of getting down and out, is there a demon that causes a prevailing darkness associated, and what can we do to minimize the chances of this hurting our family?Jamie French: TikTokMy Sons Suicide NoteGravitas: Facebook Concealed InformationChild psychologist Dr. Zachary AdamsT-Shirts and Mugs:nystv-wear.creator-spring.comNYSTVGet your first month freeUse Promo Code: BBDonate to help NYSTV continue to create content:Donate PayPalMusic in this videoLearn moreListen ad-free with YouTube PremiumSong: Things Will Break (Inspirational Background Music)-13266Artist: Fearless Motivation InstrumentalsAlbum: Sounds of Soul 4 (Inspirational Background Music)Licensed to YouTube byAdrev for Rights Holder; Adrev Publishing, and 1 Music Rights SocietiesShared from and subscribe to:Midnight RideShared from and subscribe to:Now You See TV