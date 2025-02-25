BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Next Pope: Angelic Pope Prophecy?
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
117 views • 2 months ago

Xavier Reyes-Ayral  - Prophecy of the Great Monarch: Alive TODAY?

Prophecy expert Xavier Reyes-Ayral explains the Catholic tradition of the Great Monarch, a prophesied French king who is foretold to rise during a time of immense chaos in both the Church and the world.

The prophesied monarch is alive today and even reveals his foretold name: Henry V of the Cross. This future king will reclaim France, expel foreign invaders, and help rebuild Christendom.

Drawing from Marian apparitions and the visions of mystic Marie-Julie Jahenny, Xavier Reyes-Ayral  explains how this monarch will aid in restoring the Church alongside a future Holy Pope. Learn more about historical prophecies, ongoing global turmoil, and how current geopolitical events — such as wars and cultural upheavals — align with these predictions.


Keywords
alive todaythe great monarchprophecy ofhenry v of the cross
