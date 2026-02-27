BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
REPOST | How Your Support Is Changing Lives 🌾🙏 | From Canada’s Prisons to Uganda’s Children
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
1 view • 2 days ago

Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-... or by calling 1-866-844-0844.


At least once a year, we pause to say thank you — and to show you exactly how your partnership is making a real, measurable difference. In this special Partners program, we highlight three powerful ministries you help support, touching lives in Canada and around the world with the hope of the Gospel.


In this episode, you’ll see:


🌾 How World Embrace is helping heal and restore children affected by war in northern Uganda through community, play, and discipleship


🌾 How Harvest Prison Ministries is bringing hope inside Canadian prisons — and helping former inmates successfully reintegrate through local churches


🌾 Why national evangelistic efforts like Day of Salvation matter in a time of growing spiritual hunger in Canada


🌾 Encouraging stories of lives transformed through faith, partnership, and generosity


If this program encourages you, please consider subscribing to the channel and sharing it with your friends. Your support helps keep these faith-anchored conversations reaching Canadians from coast to coast.


FIND US AT:


🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa7...

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz


Keywords
globalimpactfaithinactionchristianministryfaytenetvhopeforcanadachristiantvchanginglivespartnersmakeadifference
