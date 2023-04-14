Create New Account
VIGILANCE ELITE | Eli Crane: Navy SEALs Get Ambushed INTENSE Combat Story
Published 20 hours ago
Shawn Ryan Cips: VIGILANCE ELITE | Navy SEALs Get Ambushed INTENSE Combat Story


 #NAVYSEALS #MILITARY #PODCAST


Eli Crane, now congressman since being on the show, shares two intense combat missions while being deployed overseas. Watch the full episode with Eli Crane on the Shawn Ryan Show.


Support the Shawn Ryan Show for $5 and get the chance to watch the shows AD FREE, with the exception of Shawn's personal reads, before they release!! Additionally, you will get behind the scenes footage from the Shawn Ryan Show.


