© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Introduction Into Biblical Numerology : The Rock Doc and Gabe - Episode 10 - Part One
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • August 03, 2021
What is Biblical Numerology?
How Does it Differ From New Age Numerology?
Do Numbers really play such a big role in the Bible?
After watching this video you will see everything in your world differently.
Note:
Revelation 13:18
This calls for wisdom: let the one who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and his number is 666. ESV
In this verse referring to the number 666. The original text was translated from Greek but the 666 part was in Hebrew.
The Hebrew Translated to Neron Caesar
This is the reason some people say the Beast has already come and it was Nero Caesar. I believe John was saying to look for a similar wicked man.
Please Like, Comment, Share, and Subscribe
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-967127
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/therockdocandgabe
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/TheRockDoc
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@TheRockDoc:b
Dr. Beth Dupree's Site:
Organic, Water Soluble, Full Spectrum, Terpene Rich CBD Products for Pets and People.
Famous Elderberry Tinctures, Silvercide and much more:
https://myrockdoc.com/
Bella Farms Wildlife Sanctuary:
Specializing in Therapy and Service Bunnies. Please Visit our Page and Donate
https://bella-farms.com/
How Does it Differ From New Age Numerology?
Do Numbers really play such a big role in the Bible?
After watching this video you will see everything in your world differently.
Note:
Revelation 13:18
This calls for wisdom: let the one who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and his number is 666. ESV
In this verse referring to the number 666. The original text was translated from Greek but the 666 part was in Hebrew.
The Hebrew Translated to Neron Caesar
This is the reason some people say the Beast has already come and it was Nero Caesar. I believe John was saying to look for a similar wicked man.
Please Like, Comment, Share, and Subscribe
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-967127
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/therockdocandgabe
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/TheRockDoc
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@TheRockDoc:b
Dr. Beth Dupree's Site:
Organic, Water Soluble, Full Spectrum, Terpene Rich CBD Products for Pets and People.
Famous Elderberry Tinctures, Silvercide and much more:
https://myrockdoc.com/
Bella Farms Wildlife Sanctuary:
Specializing in Therapy and Service Bunnies. Please Visit our Page and Donate
https://bella-farms.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.