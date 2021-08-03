Introduction Into Biblical Numerology : The Rock Doc and Gabe - Episode 10 - Part One

What is Biblical Numerology?How Does it Differ From New Age Numerology?Do Numbers really play such a big role in the Bible?After watching this video you will see everything in your world differently.Note:Revelation 13:18This calls for wisdom: let the one who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and his number is 666. ESVIn this verse referring to the number 666. The original text was translated from Greek but the 666 part was in Hebrew.The Hebrew Translated to Neron CaesarThis is the reason some people say the Beast has already come and it was Nero Caesar. I believe John was saying to look for a similar wicked man.Please Like, Comment, Share, and SubscribeRumble:Facebook:Patreon:Odysee:Dr. Beth Dupree's Site:Organic, Water Soluble, Full Spectrum, Terpene Rich CBD Products for Pets and People.Famous Elderberry Tinctures, Silvercide and much more:Bella Farms Wildlife Sanctuary:Specializing in Therapy and Service Bunnies. Please Visit our Page and Donate