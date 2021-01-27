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Feds Indict, Arrest Pro-Trump Memer 'Ricky Vaughn' Over 2016 Election Memes
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191 views • January 27, 2021
Chris Menahan
InformationLiberation
Jan. 27, 2021
Twitter troll Douglass Mackey, aka Ricky Vaughn, was arrested on Wednesday and faces ten years in prison for "tweeting" and "retweeting" joke memes on Twitter telling people they can "text" in their votes.
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62025
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InformationLiberation
Jan. 27, 2021
Twitter troll Douglass Mackey, aka Ricky Vaughn, was arrested on Wednesday and faces ten years in prison for "tweeting" and "retweeting" joke memes on Twitter telling people they can "text" in their votes.
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62025
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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