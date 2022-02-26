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We the People Convention News & Opinion 2-26-22
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20 views • February 26, 2022
This Week’s Topics:
Prayers for Ukraine & Political Prisoners 2:00
Why Did Russia Invade Ukraine 5:00
Who is Responsible 11:00
Biden MUST Release American Energy 13:00
Trudeau Revokes Emergency Act 17:00
Bank Run and WEF Pressure 20:00
US People's Convoy Heads Out 25:00
Working Class vs “Virtual Class” 31:00
WTPC Attacked for Support of Truckers 35:00
Another Dem Leave Party 53:30
Dems are Turning to FoxNews in Droves 55:00
Biden Extends National Emergency?? 61:00
Even CDC Ending Mask Mandates 63:00
Natural Immunity Still Not Respected 65:00
229,430 Signatures Don't Match in AZ 67:30
2022 Patriots Priority List 69:00
Prayers for Ukraine & Political Prisoners 2:00
Why Did Russia Invade Ukraine 5:00
Who is Responsible 11:00
Biden MUST Release American Energy 13:00
Trudeau Revokes Emergency Act 17:00
Bank Run and WEF Pressure 20:00
US People's Convoy Heads Out 25:00
Working Class vs “Virtual Class” 31:00
WTPC Attacked for Support of Truckers 35:00
Another Dem Leave Party 53:30
Dems are Turning to FoxNews in Droves 55:00
Biden Extends National Emergency?? 61:00
Even CDC Ending Mask Mandates 63:00
Natural Immunity Still Not Respected 65:00
229,430 Signatures Don't Match in AZ 67:30
2022 Patriots Priority List 69:00
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