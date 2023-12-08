Create New Account
Putin just Killed the Petrodollar 12/08/2023
The Prophecy Club
Russian President Putin visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia on the 6th of December 2023. According to Intel, Putin signed “Currency PEG’s” with both the United Arab Emirates and with Saudi Arabia on behalf of OPEC. These Currency PEG’s “Destroyed the Petrodollar”, which then caused the US Treasuries to “become totally worthless”.


