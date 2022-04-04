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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04/04/2022
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0 view • April 04, 2022
The left has been destroying America for decades, in the name of diversity, and sexual equity, when all of it is a lie. Lies that have been perpetuated by the rights ideals, that say 'we must give a little to have a chance of winning'. the problem comes, in over the decades of constantly "giving a little" that "little" has become big and we are suffering the consequences of always giving, never getting. Time to put a stop to this America hating, man hating, woman hating agenda of the leftists...and go back to freedom loving Americans, who care about each other.
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