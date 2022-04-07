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EMF & 5G Radiation ~ Protecting Yourself From the Unseen
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1450 views • April 07, 2022
Get your FREE Radiation Protection and Shocking Truth About 5G Packet! Click here ➤➤ https://courses.drgroup.com/radiation-5g-pdf
Your cell phone, TV, microwave, 5G cell towers, and other electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs). Learn more in this clip from my 2015 seminar, "The Secret to Health."
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Learn more by becoming a member of The Global Healing Institute ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
My course "The Power of Fasting" breaks down the incredible results of water-only fasting and cleansing your body from the inside-out. Unlock immune-boosting secrets and reduce your risk of cancer by up to 90%, according to Dr. Goldhammer (Founder of TrueNorth Health Center and my special guest in a bonus lesson interview). Learn the secrets of weight loss, gut cleansing, entering ketosis, safely fasting, and living an energized life! ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/the-power-of-fasting/
Member Benefits: By joining ANY course ($19-97), you’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
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Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored TRUTH on telegram - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
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https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
Your cell phone, TV, microwave, 5G cell towers, and other electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs). Learn more in this clip from my 2015 seminar, "The Secret to Health."
–––––––––––––
Learn more by becoming a member of The Global Healing Institute ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
My course "The Power of Fasting" breaks down the incredible results of water-only fasting and cleansing your body from the inside-out. Unlock immune-boosting secrets and reduce your risk of cancer by up to 90%, according to Dr. Goldhammer (Founder of TrueNorth Health Center and my special guest in a bonus lesson interview). Learn the secrets of weight loss, gut cleansing, entering ketosis, safely fasting, and living an energized life! ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/the-power-of-fasting/
Member Benefits: By joining ANY course ($19-97), you’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored TRUTH on telegram - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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