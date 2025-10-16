BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Neural Dust and standing waves deep in the skull
Nonvaxer420
226 followers
45 views • 1 day ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content or you can support Sabrina By Purchasing Some Psinergy Merch: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/en-cad

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TaTPiNOkS1c

BCW 2022: Caterina Gratton - Precision fMRI of individual human brain networks

.

unicorn bci

fly a drone with your mind

https://augmented-humans.org/previous-conferences/

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig1

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38367570/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39953060/

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419

https://build.fhir.org/ig/HL7/fhir-for-fair/#what-does-fair-mean

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_city

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-12964-1

SOCMINT, or Social Media Intelligence, is the collection and analysis of publicly available data from social media platforms to gain insights for various purposes, such as understanding public opinion, identifying trends, tracking competitors, or gathering threat intelligence. As a sub-discipline of Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), SOCMINT uses data from sites like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok to inform strategic decisions in areas like business, national security, and law enforcement.

.

https://x-ray.contact/blog/why-you-need-social-media-intelligence-socmint-in-2024/

https://news.clearancejobs.com/2024/01/11/how-to-leverage-social-media-intelligence-socmint-for-national-security/

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1967958299476980053

.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10622358

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10385758/

Molecular Nano Neural Networks (M3N)

.

https://rumble.com/v6y2mnq-recent-advances-in-the-neural-dust-platform-ieee-brain-workshop-2018.html

.

how old are micro electro mechanical systems

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681

.

magnetic human body communication

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x/figures/1

https://www.osti.gov/servlets/purl/6904679

https://x.com/ze_rusty/status/1648522660714889216?s=46

.

https://suno.com/song/99c26412-54c1-402b-8375-aa0546e8b4ea?sh=McLoFnt7Gc3nPyGf

https://molecularprogrammers.org/

https://www.graphene-info.com/inbrain-neuroelectronics-collaborate-mayo-clinic-graphene-based-brain-computer

https://www.graphene-info.com/quantum-fluidity-graphene

trump20242030covid
