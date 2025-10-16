Neural Dust and standing waves deep in the skull

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content or you can support Sabrina By Purchasing Some Psinergy Merch: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/en-cad
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TaTPiNOkS1c
BCW 2022: Caterina Gratton - Precision fMRI of individual human brain networks
.
unicorn bci
fly a drone with your mind
https://augmented-humans.org/previous-conferences/
.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig1
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38367570/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39953060/
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419
https://build.fhir.org/ig/HL7/fhir-for-fair/#what-does-fair-mean
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_city
.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-12964-1
SOCMINT, or Social Media Intelligence, is the collection and analysis of publicly available data from social media platforms to gain insights for various purposes, such as understanding public opinion, identifying trends, tracking competitors, or gathering threat intelligence. As a sub-discipline of Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), SOCMINT uses data from sites like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok to inform strategic decisions in areas like business, national security, and law enforcement.
.
https://x-ray.contact/blog/why-you-need-social-media-intelligence-socmint-in-2024/
https://news.clearancejobs.com/2024/01/11/how-to-leverage-social-media-intelligence-socmint-for-national-security/
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1967958299476980053
.
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10622358
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10385758/
Molecular Nano Neural Networks (M3N)
.
https://rumble.com/v6y2mnq-recent-advances-in-the-neural-dust-platform-ieee-brain-workshop-2018.html
.
how old are micro electro mechanical systems
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681
magnetic human body communication
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x/figures/1
https://www.osti.gov/servlets/purl/6904679
https://x.com/ze_rusty/status/1648522660714889216?s=46
.
https://suno.com/song/99c26412-54c1-402b-8375-aa0546e8b4ea?sh=McLoFnt7Gc3nPyGf
https://molecularprogrammers.org/
https://www.graphene-info.com/inbrain-neuroelectronics-collaborate-mayo-clinic-graphene-based-brain-computer