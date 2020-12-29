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Poems for the Year 2020 | by Benny Wills
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4 views • December 29, 2020
2020 poems in the order that I wrote them.
Freedom
What's To Come?
Fear Train - https://youtu.be/Oio7ffvQEVo
The "R" Word
Two Windows
Trust the Science
Abusement Park
Good Boy
The Coronavirus Virus
a message to the future
Get MEMES: https://productions.bennywills.com/meme-me
Learn about PARRHESIA: https://productions.bennywills.com/
Your support is much appreciated:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bennywills
PayPal me: https://paypal.me/bennywills
Subscribe on BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/59nAOibovFyk/
Freedom
What's To Come?
Fear Train - https://youtu.be/Oio7ffvQEVo
The "R" Word
Two Windows
Trust the Science
Abusement Park
Good Boy
The Coronavirus Virus
a message to the future
Get MEMES: https://productions.bennywills.com/meme-me
Learn about PARRHESIA: https://productions.bennywills.com/
Your support is much appreciated:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bennywills
PayPal me: https://paypal.me/bennywills
Subscribe on BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/59nAOibovFyk/
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