A Mother’s Pain: The Withheld Bodies of Her Martyr Sons

The mother of two martyrs, Odai and Loai Abu Naaseh, from Jenin Refugee Camp, speaks about her life without her sons, the only case of martyr brothers whose bodies are withheld in the West Bank. Odai was martyred in the Ari'el settlement, and Loai near Arraba. Their bodies have been withheld since their assassinations, leaving the family without answers.
Interview: Samaher Abu Naaseh, mother of the martyrs.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 02/12/2024
