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AWK interview with Lara Logan 3.24.22 An AMAZING LIFE... a VOICE for those WITHOUT a VOICE
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53 views • March 26, 2022
LT of And We Know
Lara Logan … who would’ve ever thought we would have a chance to talk to one of the most amazing war correspondents in the world. Only the Lord could put this all together. Had a blast learning about what makes her so driven… part of it… as you can hear… is her love for TEXAS… and this song just brings back a love for the good ol USA and a reminder of what we are all fighting for. FREEDOM!
She was born in Durban, South Africa, was a correspondent for CBS News between 2002-2018 and she joined Fox Nation in January 2020, a streaming service run by Fox News.
We have so much in common. She was taken care of in war zones by Marine Corps public affairs officers… it was great to hear her talk about Marines…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyej83-awk-interview-with-lara-logan-3.24.22-an-amazing-life...a-voice-for-those-w.html
Lara Logan … who would’ve ever thought we would have a chance to talk to one of the most amazing war correspondents in the world. Only the Lord could put this all together. Had a blast learning about what makes her so driven… part of it… as you can hear… is her love for TEXAS… and this song just brings back a love for the good ol USA and a reminder of what we are all fighting for. FREEDOM!
She was born in Durban, South Africa, was a correspondent for CBS News between 2002-2018 and she joined Fox Nation in January 2020, a streaming service run by Fox News.
We have so much in common. She was taken care of in war zones by Marine Corps public affairs officers… it was great to hear her talk about Marines…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyej83-awk-interview-with-lara-logan-3.24.22-an-amazing-life...a-voice-for-those-w.html
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