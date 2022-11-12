'Act Of Hate'

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Noose On The Loose?
* Oppressed B.O. is clearly the victim here.
* He has been victimized again — or is this another [hate crime] hoax?
* We should be trying to solve actual crimes.
* The elites and an agenda of victimhood.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-most-powerful-people-world-always-telling-you-theyre-victims
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 November 2022