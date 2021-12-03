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A Criminal "President," A Doctor Dead After Telling The Truth & Nuremberg 2.0 Begins
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347 views • December 03, 2021
This week, the illegitimate man in the People's White House says he's going to push for unlawful mandatory quarantines, even for the "fully vaxxed" along with fines and penalties. In addition to that, a doctor revealed that nano-sized "razor blades" are in the COVID shots and was subsequently murdered, and Reiner Fuellmich gave a press conference in which it appears that he is kicking off Nuremberg 2.0 against the tyrants and criminals who have pushed this murderous scam on the world's population.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-criminal-president-a-doctor-dead-after-telling-the-truth-nuremberg-2-0-begins-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-criminal-president-a-doctor-dead-after-telling-the-truth-nuremberg-2-0-begins-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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