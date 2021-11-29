© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Styxhexenhammer ~ Communisms Greatest Trick: Convincing the World The Communist Threat Stopped Existing
Follow
1
Share
Report
33 views • November 29, 2021
Our foe remains the eastern bloc imperialists, and communism and its offshoots are like the hydras' heads. They are relying on the Western youth to think concerns about their beliefs are "outmoded" or "conspiracies." Relates to the potato/pomme de terre analogy.
Support via donation:
Patreon: https://tinyurl.com/y2jothtp
Subscribestar: https://tinyurl.com/yyxov782
My books:
Blogger: https://tinyurl.com/y3tww3om
Wordpress: https://tinyurl.com/y54kofgl
Where to Find Me:
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/styx666official
Substack: https://tarl.substack.com
Youtube: https://tinyurl.com/y6zc4quo
Bitchute: https://tinyurl.com/y55lzhlz
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/y5692j87
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/y4fsbqzz
Minds: https://tinyurl.com/y3ytf6ut
Dailymotion: http://bitly.ws/jDg8
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yyle5u6s
Gab: https://tinyurl.com/y2rctakd
BTC: 17q1BfF2up8orEKN8DQgpEPX83RfbAZ5QL
ETH: 0x956e7aF6706C3b5E2cf7e15c16c7018c4f42aF79
LTC: LQNJed6vDhR4U4LB7g8jGep4UQ7yeqJdPw
Dogecoin: DNYSanJEY8fbxUzwjTJWA3d1Sna9hra4NJ
BCH: qz2wtp2w8grldn7gw5guqc42zxsgwuen8qxk49mhv9
SHIB: 0x956e7aF6706C3b5E2cf7e15c16c7018c4f42aF79
Support via donation:
Patreon: https://tinyurl.com/y2jothtp
Subscribestar: https://tinyurl.com/yyxov782
My books:
Blogger: https://tinyurl.com/y3tww3om
Wordpress: https://tinyurl.com/y54kofgl
Where to Find Me:
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/styx666official
Substack: https://tarl.substack.com
Youtube: https://tinyurl.com/y6zc4quo
Bitchute: https://tinyurl.com/y55lzhlz
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/y5692j87
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/y4fsbqzz
Minds: https://tinyurl.com/y3ytf6ut
Dailymotion: http://bitly.ws/jDg8
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yyle5u6s
Gab: https://tinyurl.com/y2rctakd
BTC: 17q1BfF2up8orEKN8DQgpEPX83RfbAZ5QL
ETH: 0x956e7aF6706C3b5E2cf7e15c16c7018c4f42aF79
LTC: LQNJed6vDhR4U4LB7g8jGep4UQ7yeqJdPw
Dogecoin: DNYSanJEY8fbxUzwjTJWA3d1Sna9hra4NJ
BCH: qz2wtp2w8grldn7gw5guqc42zxsgwuen8qxk49mhv9
SHIB: 0x956e7aF6706C3b5E2cf7e15c16c7018c4f42aF79
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.