BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Styxhexenhammer ~ Communisms Greatest Trick: Convincing the World The Communist Threat Stopped Existing
Jaguar Media
Jaguar Media
19 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
33 views • November 29, 2021
Our foe remains the eastern bloc imperialists, and communism and its offshoots are like the hydras' heads. They are relying on the Western youth to think concerns about their beliefs are "outmoded" or "conspiracies." Relates to the potato/pomme de terre analogy.

Support via donation:
Patreon: https://tinyurl.com/y2jothtp
Subscribestar: https://tinyurl.com/yyxov782

My books:
Blogger: https://tinyurl.com/y3tww3om
Wordpress: https://tinyurl.com/y54kofgl

Where to Find Me:
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/styx666official
Substack: https://tarl.substack.com
Youtube: https://tinyurl.com/y6zc4quo
Bitchute: https://tinyurl.com/y55lzhlz
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/y5692j87
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/y4fsbqzz
Minds: https://tinyurl.com/y3ytf6ut
Dailymotion: http://bitly.ws/jDg8
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yyle5u6s
Gab: https://tinyurl.com/y2rctakd

BTC: 17q1BfF2up8orEKN8DQgpEPX83RfbAZ5QL
ETH: 0x956e7aF6706C3b5E2cf7e15c16c7018c4f42aF79
LTC: LQNJed6vDhR4U4LB7g8jGep4UQ7yeqJdPw
Dogecoin: DNYSanJEY8fbxUzwjTJWA3d1Sna9hra4NJ
BCH: qz2wtp2w8grldn7gw5guqc42zxsgwuen8qxk49mhv9
SHIB: 0x956e7aF6706C3b5E2cf7e15c16c7018c4f42aF79
Keywords
newspoliticseastamericacommunismwestchinausacommiesstyxhexenhammer666
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

Cassie B.
Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Garrison Vance
Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza&#8217;s mounting death toll nears

Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza’s mounting death toll nears

Lance D Johnson
Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Douglas Harrington
UAE, Azerbaijan Suspend Iranian Flights In Compliance With U.S. Sanctions

UAE, Azerbaijan Suspend Iranian Flights In Compliance With U.S. Sanctions

Garrison Vance
Trump Shelves Plans for Airstrikes on Mexico as Ties Improve, Officials Say

Trump Shelves Plans for Airstrikes on Mexico as Ties Improve, Officials Say

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy