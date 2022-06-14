Panorama of Creation Part 1 Dr Carl Baugh

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The year 1990. Dr Carl Baugh delivers a stimulating academic lecture on life origins - natural evolution versus special creation.
Introductory overview to the pre flood conditions: - with 2.18 atmospheres pressure, 25% oxygen, increased CO2 levels, shielded from UV light, life and growth thrived.
Genesis 1:1 In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. << the most scientific statement ever written.