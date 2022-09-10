Evergrande Completely Divests From Shengjing Bank: State Firms Take Over Its Holdings

https://gnews.org/post/p1je68aa9
09/08/2022 Spotlight on China: China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted real estate developer, has completely withdrawn from Shengjing Bank after divesting all its stake in the Hong Kong-listed lender. 1.3 billion shares of Shengjing Bank were auctioned by Shenyang intermediate People’s Court in Liaoning province. They were finally sold at an opening bidding price of $1.1 billion (7.3 billion yuan). China’s state-owned companies took over Evergrande holding in Shengjing bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.