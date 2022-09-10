Create New Account
Evergrande Completely Divests From Shengjing Bank: State Firms Take Over Its Holdings
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1je68aa9

09/08/2022 Spotlight on China: China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted real estate developer, has completely withdrawn from Shengjing Bank after divesting all its stake in the Hong Kong-listed lender. 1.3 billion shares of Shengjing Bank were auctioned by Shenyang intermediate People’s Court in Liaoning province. They were finally sold at an opening bidding price of $1.1 billion (7.3 billion yuan). China’s state-owned companies took over Evergrande holding in Shengjing bank

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
