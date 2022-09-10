Evergrande Completely Divests From Shengjing Bank: State Firms Take Over Its Holdings

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09/08/2022 Spotlight on China: China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted real estate developer, has completely withdrawn from Shengjing Bank after divesting all its stake in the Hong Kong-listed lender. 1.3 billion shares of Shengjing Bank were auctioned by Shenyang intermediate People’s Court in Liaoning province. They were finally sold at an opening bidding price of $1.1 billion (7.3 billion yuan). China’s state-owned companies took over Evergrande holding in Shengjing bank