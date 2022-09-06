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CONNECTING THE DOTS TO BUILDING 7
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
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45 views • September 06, 2022

Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/connecting-the-dots-to-building-7
9/11 Truthers were demonized and called conspiracy theorists for questioning the free fall collapse of building 7.  Are thousands of Architects and Engineers wrong?

It has only been in the last several years that a significant number of thinking Americans are starting to question the mainstream media narrative about historical & political events that seem to have sent us into a decidedly anti-American, Marxist/ communist/fascist, global government direction.

Although history has been replete with false flag and politically manipulated events that have led us into one bloody and costly war after another, most Americans have believed in the inherent goodness and integrity of our political leaders, even when we disagreed with them philosophically.

But, what if the whole power-elite political process has morphed into a tragic Faustian shell game that has played us for fools for the past 120 years?

What if the establishment Republican Party and the establishment Democrat Party are wings on the same Globalist/technocratic hegemonic bird that has been driving us relentlessly into an inescapable control grid matrix called "the New World Order"?

Hmm............did you know that Donald J. Trump was a 9/11 Truther?  As a builder and high-rise building developer, Trump knew intuitively that massive steel and concrete buildings don't fall down into their own footprint at free-fall speed without a lot of planning and the use of explosive charges and nano-thermite to cut through steel columns and beams. 

Nonsense you say!!

The real nonsense is following blindly like sheep when very powerful and evil men lead us over the abyss into their anti-American new world order nightmare.

The real nonsense is being so naive that we refuse to hear anything or anyone that upsets our little apple cart of willful cognitive dissonance.

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false flag911building 7inside jobrichard gage911truthconnecting the dotsdan happelarchitects and engineers
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