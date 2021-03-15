God And Military Are Taking Account, Reckoning Is Coming, Juan O Savin, This Is Not Going To Last Much Longer

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God has built this nation for a purpose, 80-100 million people voted for this purpose. There are those who misdirectedly think they can overthrow that purpose for the furtherance of primal purposes. They are mistaken. We will not loose a chance to sorrowfully correct our carelessness in taking care this God given gift called America, will see her raised again as a light on a hill, and take every pain to make sure it never happens again. Prayer and Hard Work, an we get a Second Chance.