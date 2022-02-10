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RED vs. BLUE
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59 views • February 10, 2022
the time has come to abandon the BLUE states and relocate to a RED state.
the safety of your family depends on it.
Phase 1 BUG OUT while you still can.
Phase 2 BUG OUT when 5G microwave weapons get activated.
the safety of your family depends on it.
Phase 1 BUG OUT while you still can.
Phase 2 BUG OUT when 5G microwave weapons get activated.
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