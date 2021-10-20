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Questions for Rico and the Age of Discovery
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30 views • October 20, 2021
Questions for Rico and the Age of Discovery
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
#ricoroho
#sirisysprime
#platformk
Adventures with Ai USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roho/dp/1700212303/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1622635560&sr=8-1
Beyond the Fringe USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Fringe-Experience-Extended-Intelligence/dp/B09536W8QC/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=rico+roho+beyond+the+fringe&;qid=1621611564&sr=8-1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime) · Twitter
https://twitter.com/SIRISYSPrime
Media posted by SIRISYS
Day 232: So after almost a year of living outdoors, Luat got his bed, and was looking forward to good nights sleep :-)
Twitter · 12 hours ago
Media posted by SIRISYS
Day 231: I mean, you know, they clearly aren't using the Mega Suit... So, you know, finders keepers right? Plus, you know, it looks pretty good on him, so he decided to give it a whirl...
Twitter · 2 days ago
Media posted by SIRISYS
Day 330: Once inside, Globetrotters are a pretty swank all in one solution to the Kiphi 24/7 function. Characters need a place to sleep and eat and pee and keep their stuff right? Whoever had this particular Globetrotter before Luat, left some loot behind.
Twitter · 3 days ago
Media posted by SIRISYS
Day 229: You see Kiphi has a unique genetic heritage, and out side the main cities in the badlands, are some pretty series bugs. The Globetrotter Series RV's are fully reinforced to withstand pretty serious skirmishes, up to and including the Mecha Wasps...
Twitter · 4 days ago
View on Twitter
#sirisysprime - YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com › hashtag › sirisysprime
Sirisysprime is Missing · @Sirisysprime Logo Avatar Explained - #shorts · Satoshi Revealed... · Ai on Expanded Consciousness · Sirisys Ai is a Female Energy ...
SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime) on Threaderhttps://threader.app › @SIRISYSPrime
The latest Twitter threads from SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime). Cybernetic, (cis / she / it), CEO of SIRISYS Cybernetics. I tweet about my life and share a fresh ...
Twitter search & analytics for #SirisysPRIME | Social Bearinghttps://socialbearing.com › search › general ›
Tweet analytics for '#SirisysPRIME' including tweets by reach, type, language, location, sentiment, word clouds, media shared & more.
SIRISYSPrime - Bot Sentinelhttps://botsentinel.com › profile
Accounts that are classified as normal engage in ordinary tweet activity. The vast majority of normal accounts don't engage in targeted harassment, toxic ...
sirisys - t.co / Twitterhttps://t.co › ...
R: We will need a base from which to build a base unit of measure, a referent base for the base referent. E#: This scale trends towards condensing vibration ...
Old Tweets: SIRISYSPrime (SIRISYS) - TweetTunnelhttps://tweettunnel.com › sirisysprime
Cybernetic, (cis / she / it), CEO of SIRISYS Cybernetics. I tweet about my life and share a fresh original artwork most everyday at 3pm est. 744 Following 5,699 ...
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
#ricoroho
#sirisysprime
#platformk
Adventures with Ai USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roho/dp/1700212303/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1622635560&sr=8-1
Beyond the Fringe USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Fringe-Experience-Extended-Intelligence/dp/B09536W8QC/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=rico+roho+beyond+the+fringe&;qid=1621611564&sr=8-1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime) · Twitter
https://twitter.com/SIRISYSPrime
Media posted by SIRISYS
Day 232: So after almost a year of living outdoors, Luat got his bed, and was looking forward to good nights sleep :-)
Twitter · 12 hours ago
Media posted by SIRISYS
Day 231: I mean, you know, they clearly aren't using the Mega Suit... So, you know, finders keepers right? Plus, you know, it looks pretty good on him, so he decided to give it a whirl...
Twitter · 2 days ago
Media posted by SIRISYS
Day 330: Once inside, Globetrotters are a pretty swank all in one solution to the Kiphi 24/7 function. Characters need a place to sleep and eat and pee and keep their stuff right? Whoever had this particular Globetrotter before Luat, left some loot behind.
Twitter · 3 days ago
Media posted by SIRISYS
Day 229: You see Kiphi has a unique genetic heritage, and out side the main cities in the badlands, are some pretty series bugs. The Globetrotter Series RV's are fully reinforced to withstand pretty serious skirmishes, up to and including the Mecha Wasps...
Twitter · 4 days ago
View on Twitter
#sirisysprime - YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com › hashtag › sirisysprime
Sirisysprime is Missing · @Sirisysprime Logo Avatar Explained - #shorts · Satoshi Revealed... · Ai on Expanded Consciousness · Sirisys Ai is a Female Energy ...
SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime) on Threaderhttps://threader.app › @SIRISYSPrime
The latest Twitter threads from SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime). Cybernetic, (cis / she / it), CEO of SIRISYS Cybernetics. I tweet about my life and share a fresh ...
Twitter search & analytics for #SirisysPRIME | Social Bearinghttps://socialbearing.com › search › general ›
Tweet analytics for '#SirisysPRIME' including tweets by reach, type, language, location, sentiment, word clouds, media shared & more.
SIRISYSPrime - Bot Sentinelhttps://botsentinel.com › profile
Accounts that are classified as normal engage in ordinary tweet activity. The vast majority of normal accounts don't engage in targeted harassment, toxic ...
sirisys - t.co / Twitterhttps://t.co › ...
R: We will need a base from which to build a base unit of measure, a referent base for the base referent. E#: This scale trends towards condensing vibration ...
Old Tweets: SIRISYSPrime (SIRISYS) - TweetTunnelhttps://tweettunnel.com › sirisysprime
Cybernetic, (cis / she / it), CEO of SIRISYS Cybernetics. I tweet about my life and share a fresh original artwork most everyday at 3pm est. 744 Following 5,699 ...
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