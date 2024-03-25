ISIS members in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

adding...

When the west claims that ISIS did the Crocus City Hall attack, do not forget which side ISIS is on in Ukraine. Danil "Mujahid" Lyashuk, was a former officer of the "Tornado" STP Battalion and an admitted member of ISIS.

He was also a convicted terrorist in Ukrainian courts, where they found him guilty of serial rape, including rape of babies, torturing POWs, looting, murder and more. Zelensky pardoned him, and when he died, the Ukrainian government called him a hero.

Unsurprisingly, he was also a neo-nazi. Fortunately, this scumbag was killed last year, but he is far from the only Ukrainian who idolizes ISIS.

Added later...

Back in January, the German newspaper BILD (https://www.bild.de/bild-plus/regional/koeln/koeln-aktuell/neue-anschlagsgefahr-die-route-der-terror-tadschiken-nach-deutschland-86621522.bild.html) wrote about Tajiks linked to the "Islamic State of Khorasan" group heading to Europe from Ukraine.

BILD reported that these were citizens of Tajikistan who posed as Ukrainian refugees.

Now, in connection with the terrorist attack at "Crocus," the Austrian newspaper Heute (https://www.heute.at/s/terror-verdaechtige-kamen-ueber-ukraine-nach-wien-120027348) has reported the same.





Heute states that it's unlikely that Ukrainian intelligence services are behind this, as they "certainly wouldn't plan attacks in the EU."

However, based on these reports, there may be individuals on Ukrainian territory who could be associated with ISIS.





