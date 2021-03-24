James Corbett on Life and Life Only

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40573
via LifeAndLifeOnly.podbean.com: "James Corbett of the Corbett Report joins me to discuss a number of topics around the theme of alternative information and how to combat the propaganda, both intentional and in some cases unintentional, that is all around us. We discuss how we came to have non-mainstream worldviews, how a global conspiracy can and provably has happened, our experiences in Asia and how we can all change the world in our own way every day. After all that, we end the talk with a few minutes of talk about a band we're both rather fond of!"