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The Invisible Chains Of Lesser Magic
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231 views • February 22, 2021
We are chained to a self replicating system of lesser magic utilized by powerful sociopaths that are in control of the will of you and your family. To maintain their dominance, the powers that be manufacture a reality that they have developed over the ages. And in order to roll that reality out, they must telegraph it to the masses. Creating a self fulfilling prophecy in the form of a tsunami of debilitating propaganda that has infiltrated our culture, our souls, and the future of humanity.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6033263dfb9893127bc867c9
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6033263dfb9893127bc867c9
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